IDF says a UNIFIL post in southern Lebanon was hit by its forces who were firing at a threat near that post: Hezbollah deliberately operates with the intent to harm Israeli civilians from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts.

The IDF said on Friday that its forces fired at a threat near a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon, and acknowledged that the post was hit, wounding two UNIFIL personnel.

“Earlier today, IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

“An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a UNIFIL post, located approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel,” it added.

“Hours before the incident, the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident,” the statement stressed.

“The IDF is in contact with UNIFIL for coordination purposes and will continue to do so. The IDF is continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident.”

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately operates with the intent to harm Israeli civilians from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts, thereby endangering UNIFIL personnel,” said the IDF.

Friday’s incident marks the second time in two days that UNIFIL has said that its personnel were hit by Israeli fire.

UNIFIL has asserted that the attacks were deliberate, with some UNIFIL officials claiming that Israel seeks to drive the UN out of Lebanon.

A US National Security Council spokesperson commented on Thursday’s incident, saying, "We understand Israel is conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could be used to threaten Israeli citizens. While they undertake these operations, it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers’ safety and security. We reached out immediately to our Israeli counterparts about it and pressed them for more details."

UNIFIL, which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border, works to implement Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and which has been repeatedly violated by Hezbollah.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)