Dear Friends,



My name is Dovi Yudkin, and I serve as a reserve company commander in a combat battalion.



Some of you may recognize me from my personal struggle with the state to honor my fallen brother, who was tragically killed this year in Gaza. It was deeply important to me to ensure that the words Hashem Yikom Damo were inscribed on his grave.



With G-d's help, I was able to change a long-standing state policy to make that possible. Recently, during the holiday, my unit was urgently deployed to the north for critical missions.



100% of donations go to life-saving equipment.









Unfortunately, we discovered that we were lacking essential life-saving equipment—equipment that is vital for us to protect ourselves and complete our mission of safeguarding the people of Israel.



I am turning to you personally because we are determined to fulfill our responsibilities, but we simply cannot do so without the necessary gear.







Help equip our soldiers on the frontlines now



Your support will directly help us secure the equipment we need to ensure our safety and to continue defending our nation. Please consider joining us in this important mission.



Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference and help us stay strong on the frontlines.



Thank you for your support,

Dovi Yudkin

Reserve Company Commander