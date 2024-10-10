Many citizens are increasingly choosing other developed countries as attractive places to live and do business.

The fastest way to move to this part of the world is to participate in the attractive Greece Golden Visa or other similar programs that offer citizenship of a European country for investment.

The European Union has a favorable financial climate. The economic situation here is much better than in some parts of Israel. Israeli expats need more and more social guarantees and the opportunity to insulate themselves from serious shocks and political turmoil.

Top Golden Visa Programs for Israeli Citizens

Obtaining European residency in return for investment is attracting more and more Israelis seeking to escape the ongoing war and instability. Today, they can find some of the most favorable alternatives to the Golden Visas. According to the leading specialist of the Immigrant Invest agency, Zlata Erlach, more and more participants in Golden visa programs for Israeli citizens are paying attention to Greece. An attractive, original culture characterizes this exotic land and embodies all the best traditions of the West. Such facts are appealing to many people who want to move there.

Israel's strong advantages include its rather close ties with Greece. In addition, the journey by airplane between the two capitals is only two hours.

The immigration program is distinguished by fairly clear, loyal conditions. The participant must contribute at least 250 thousand euros in Greek real estate.

Alternative conditions of participation include:

lease of a hotel complex or other tourist accommodation facility for the amount of 250 thousand euros or more for 10 years;

purchase of land for construction or agricultural purposes of the same value;

ownership of apartments of the same value for 10 years;

purchase of shares with a value of 400 thousand euros;

creation of a bank account with a minimum value of 450 thousand euros.

Other solutions most often chosen by Israeli residents include advantageous programs in Italy and Spain. The country's geographical proximity plays an important role in the first case. In addition, it is impossible not to mention the excellent conditions for residency in Italy, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate and favorable tax system.

Authoritative specialist of Immigrant Invest agency Zlata Erlach notes the following alternative requirements within this program:

Acquisition of national bonds worth 2 million euros with the condition of retention for at least 2 years. Transfer of 1 million euros in securities of an Italian limited liability company or 500 thousand euros in securities of a start-up organization. Contribution of 1 million euros to programs directly related to education, science, culture or immigration policy.

Spain is another country often chosen by Israelis. To make an application for participation in this country's program, you will need to:

Purchase of apartments for 500 thousand euros and above. Reimbursement of the country's national debt for at least 2 million euros. Investing 1 million euros in securities. Creating a bank deposit of 1 million euros or more within the country. Providing financial assistance to organizations and entrepreneurs in Spain.

In general, the European market is very popular among many Israeli business participants. This situation has become possible due to favorable tax policy, economic advantages, favorable investment climate and other conditions that contribute to the growth of entrepreneurial income.

4 Main Advantages of EU Golden Visa Programs

According to Zlata Erlach, an experienced expert at Immigrant Invest, such visa options have several significant benefits for those who have decided to move quickly to another country and obtain the civil rights provided for by law. Let us list four main advantages of Golden visa for israelis:

The opportunity to live in a stable political and economic state. Absence of serious trade restrictions for participants of investments under the program. Freedom of movement to other regions where the Schengen Agreement is in force. Opportunities of preferential taxation and other attractive conditions for participants.

Rich cultural heritage, ideal climatic conditions, and abundant interesting tourist attractions characterize the countries participating in this project.

Bottom Line

Citizenship programs of the European Union countries today are in exceptional demand among the citizens of Israel. At the same time, more and more participants prefer Greece, as this country has the most attractive conditions for wealthy Israelis. They include a close geographical location, ideal climate, and favorable financial and political situation. Having dual citizenship will always be good in case of instability in your state if you want security guarantees and more attractive conditions for doing business.