Mike LiPetri is a 34 year old former Republican State Assemblyman who is running this November against Democrat Congressman Tom Suozzi in New York’s 3rd Congressional district.

Mike Lipetri went to Albany Law School and looks a lot like Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance. His grandfather Angelo LiPetri pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1950’s. He is even taller than his major league relative who stood at 6 feet 2 inches.

Mike LiPetri is a law and order candidate who has been endorsed by the Nassau County Detectives Association. He has also been endorsed by President Donald J. Trump. When President Trump held his rally recently at the Nassau Coliseum he mentioned Mike LiPetri.

Mike LiPetri made sure to visit Israel on his own dime in 2022. He has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel going back to his days in the New York Assembly. In 2022 he participated in the ICT World Summit on Counterterrorism. As a result of his experience Mike LiPetri said, “Horrifically, just one year later on October 7, 2023 we saw what weak sanctions and oversight could lead to with the rape, carnage, and violence carried out by the Iran-backed Hamas terrorists.”

He further stated, “ Since October 7th in the Halls of Congress, on college campuses, throughout social media, and most significantly right here in New York’s 3rd Congressional District acts of Jew hate have gained dangerous traction. This will not be tolerated.”

On Israel’s war in Gaza, he proclaimed , “I support the full destruction , complete eradication of Hamas. Period. By any means necessary. I stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and fully support their efforts to save their people.”

Mike LiPetri went as far as to say that he would use U.S. Special Forces to help extract American Citizens along with their Israeli counterparts held hostage in Gaza.

He is unequivocal and unwavering in his support of Israel. He made it clear when he said, “Simply put, an enemy of Israel is an enemy of the United States and our policy towards the Jewish hate must be one of absolute zero tolerance. The U.S.-Israeli bond goes beyond simple strategic military and diplomatic relations, but is grounded in our shared values, culture. And vision for the future of our people.”

Mike LiPetri is indeed the new face of New York Politics. He has a very bright future.

