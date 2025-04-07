Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Avraham Neguise was expelled from an African Union conference on the Rwandan genocide that was held today (Monday) in Addis Ababa.

Ambassador Neguise was not allowed to attend the conference after the representatives of several African nations refused to participate if an Israeli representative was present.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted with outrage to the move, stating, "It is outrageous that at an event commemorating the victims of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli Ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission from Djibouti chose to introduce anti-Israeli political elements."

It further stated, "This unacceptable conduct harms, first and foremost, the memory of the murdered and indicates a fundamental lack of understanding of the history of the Rwandan people and the Jewish people.

"The Foreign Ministry will take the necessary diplomatic steps with the relevant authorities to clarify the seriousness with which we view the event," the Foreign Ministry stated.