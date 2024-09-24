The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Mohammed Kutub, who took part in the attack at the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem during Operation Guardian of the Walls, to 40 months in prison for injuring three Jews.

The terrorist, who was himself injured during the riots, filed a complaint with the police and was convicted of a terrorist act, and also of malicious damage to property.

In addition, Kutub was ordered to pay the three Jews 24,000 shekels in damages. Kutub was also indicted on another charge of theft and assaulting a police officer in another incident.

The lynching occurred on Jerusalem Day, when the riots of the Guardian of the Walls began, when a number of terrorists including Kutub attacked a car carrying three Jews while they were stuck in traffic at the Rockefeller Junction in the city.

The terrorists began to throw stones and other objects at the vehicle as it attempted to flee the scene and continued the pursuit until near the Lion's Gate, when one of the terrorists opened the car door and sprayed the passengers with pepper spray. As a result of the stone-throwing and pepper spray, the driver was injured in the head and lost control of the vehicle, which swerved into a low wall on the side of the road and ran over Kutub.

Following the incident, the police arrested several suspects who had participated in the event, some of whom were detained, but nevertheless the identity of the run-over terrorist, Kutub, was unknown to the police.

After a period, Kutub filed a lawsuit against the driver who was attacked. The driver was represented by the Honenu legal aid organization and in the defense brief, his attorneys, Adv. Menashe Yado and Adv. Chaim Blicher, asserted that it was the same terrorist who participated in the attack. Consequently, the court rejected the terrorist's lawsuit and continued to discuss the lawsuit against the terrorist. Concurrently, the victim filed a complaint with the police with the identity of the terrorist, and the police arrested the terrorist and gathered the evidence until the prosecution filed an indictment.

Adv. Bleicher commented after the sentencing: "The end of a terrorist should be hanging. It is good for the security of the citizens of Israel that the dangerous terrorist was convicted and sentenced to a period of imprisonment. However, in our opinion, this is a lenient sentence in light of the severity of his actions and his participation in the vicious attack, and even in light of existing case law. There is no place for leniency in the sentencing of terrorist terrorists who act against the State of Israel and its citizens. We will ask the prosecution to appeal for the sentence to be made more severe."