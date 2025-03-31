The Haifa District Court sentenced two individuals to four and seven years in prison for their involvement in an attack on a Jewish family’s car, which mistakenly entered an Arab village in Wadi Ara during the 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls.

According to the indictment, the attackers, along with a group of rioters, pursued the family's vehicle, pelting it with rocks and other objects. One assailant rammed his car into the family's vehicle, damaging the rear bumper. The mob then surrounded the car, climbed onto its roof, shattered its windshields, and attempted to drag the family out. The mother shielded her children with her body as the assault continued, suffering a direct blow to her face from a rock thrown at close range. Eventually, the family was rescued and transported for medical treatment.

The convicted individuals appealed their sentences to the Supreme Court, where Justices Khaled Kabub, Yosef Elron, and Ofer Grosskopf ruled to reduce their prison terms by one-third. The new sentences were adjusted to five years and thirty-three months, respectively.

In their decision, the justices stated that "the disparities in punishment among those involved in the incident warrant our intervention."

Attorney Haim Bleicher of Honenu, who is representing the family, commented: "The terrorists were partners in a lynching, in which they tried to wipe out an Israeli family by a bloodthirsty mob. It is a shame that the Supreme Court is harming the punishment and deterrence of such perpetrators of violence, as well as the security of us all."