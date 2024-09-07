Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that countries in the Muslim world should unite against Israel, which he claims wants to conquer countries in the region.

"Israel will not stop in Gaza. After conquering Ramallah, it will want the lands of Syria and Lebanon," said the Turkish president.

"They will set their eyes on our homeland, between the Tigris and Euphrates. They openly declare this on every map they show. That is why we say, 'Hamas opposes on behalf of Muslims.' That is why we say, 'Hamas does not only protect Gaza, it protects Islamic lands, it protects Turkey,'" Erdogan said.

"The only step that will stop Israeli arrogance and plunder, and the terrorism of the State of Israel, is an alliance of Islamic countries," Erdogan said at an event of an Islamic schools organization near Istanbul.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded, "He continues to throw the Turkish people into the fire of hatred and violence for the sake of his friends from Hamas - he has been working for years with Iran to undermine moderate Arab regimes in the Middle East. Erdogan continues to throw the Turkish people into the fire of hatred and violence for the sake of his friends from Hamas. Today he calls on Islamic countries to form an alliance against the State of Israel 'that wants to conquer countries in the region and also Turkey'. This is a serious lie and incitement."

"Israel protects its borders and citizens against Hamas murderers and rapists and the Shiite axis of evil led by Iran. Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood alliance have been working for years together with Iran to undermine moderate Arab regimes in the Middle East. It would be better if Erdogan remained silent and ashamed."