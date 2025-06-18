Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's pre-emptive attacks on Iran's nuclear weapons program, claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was worse than Hitler and that Iran has the right to defend itself against Israel.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has long left Hitler behind in terms of genocide," Erdogan claimed in a tirade to members of his ruling AK Party in the Turkish parliament today (Wednesday).

He added that, “It is a very natural, legitimate and legal right for Iran to defend itself against Israel’s thuggery and state terrorism."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in response, "The Sultan in his own eyes, in yet another inflammatory speech, continues to incite against Israel and against the Israeli Prime Minister. Erdogan, who has set a record in suppressing the freedoms and rights of his citizens, as well as his country's opposition, dares to preach to others."

"It is particularly ironic that someone who does not hide his imperialist ambitions, someone who invaded northern Syria and illegally holds northern Cyprus, claims to speak in the name of morality and international law. A little self-awareness could be helpful," Sa'ar said.

Yesterday, Erdogan claimed during a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Netanyahu was " the biggest threat to the security of the region."