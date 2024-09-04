As soldiers return from the front, many families realize that the father and husband who left them have changed. Months on the ground facing brutal terrorists has made its mark, and their families are now facing challenges as they return home.

In reaction, Organization Shomrei Yisroel has identified 16 families in need of help and is campaigning to give them access to much-needed emotional support and therapy.

Moved by the initiative, a soldier's wife shared, “We were worried sick for months, and that’s had its toll on us. Additionally, My husband just came back as a changed man, and honestly, I’m a changed woman too. I was waiting so long for his return but it’s been harder than I’ve ever thought.”

With no way to pay for therapy themselves, the Shomrei Yisroel organization organized an emergency campaign to raise necessary funds. Initial funding for therapy is paid for by the state, but these families need an additional $13,000 each to pay for it. “My kids and I really need this, but we can’t pay for it on our own. We’ve given up so much for the country, please don’t let us suffer from the scars now too.”

