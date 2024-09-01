The Chairman of the General Organization of Workers in Israel, Arnon Bar-David, released a special statement on Sunday together with the Hostages Families' Forum.

"I completed a meeting now with representatives of the hostages' families, a difficult, loaded meeting. A meeting that distills all that we've been through here in the past 11 months. I think we can't stand and watch. We must stop the abandonment of the hostages," Bar-David stated.

He added: "I came to the conclusion after speaking with many officers and politicians - the deal is not moving forward due to political considerations. Only our involvement could shock those who need to be shocked.

"Tomorrow, from 6:00 a.m., the Israeli economy will halt. At 8:00 a.m. Ben Gurion Airport will close and departures and arrivals will stop," he concluded.

The Hostages' Families Forum stated: "We commend the General Organization of Workers in Israel and its head Arnon Bar-David who will also speak tonight at the giant demonstration, for the correct and moral decision to disable the Israeli economy tomorrow as a sign of solidarity with the families of the hostages.

"The social, economic, and local leadership again proves its leadership, in contrast to the state leadership, and stands beside the families of the hostages, beside the public, and beside values of solidarity and mutual responsibility. The economy and the country will stop tomorrow to apply pressure on the cabinet and the Prime Minister to stop the abandonment, to save the living hostages, and to bring back the 101 hostages in a deal; the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered and fallen for proper burial in their land"

Several local authorities, including the Jerusalem Municipality, and the Samaria, Binyamin, Gush Etzion, and Marom Galil Regional Councils, have announced that they would not participate in the strike.