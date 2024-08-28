Four people were killed Wednesday in an alleged Israeli vehicle attack on the Syria-Lebanon border.

Al Hadath reported that the drone strike killed Hezbollah operatives; Al-Mayadeen reported that the strike took place on the Damascus-Beirut road.

Later, Reuters reported that three of the terrorists belong to the Islamic Jihad terror group, while the fourth is a Hezbollah operative. The report also said that the strike took place on the Syrian side of the border.

Wednesday morning reports also said that on Tuesday night, Israel hit a truck carrying "military equipment" and traveling in northeastern Lebanon.

The sources told Reuters that the strike targeted a vehicle driving near Chaat, but the driver survived. One of the sources said that it is likely that the damaged military equipment was a rocket launcher being transported for repairs.

A Lebanese security source told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the IAF targeted two Hezbollah trucks about 10 kilometers from Baalbek, Lebanon; one person was wounded in the strike. The IDF did not respond to AFP's request for comment.