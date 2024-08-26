Dozens of left-wing activists disrupted this evening (Monday) Minister Amichai Eliyahu's speech at an event at the Mikve Israel Visitors Center. The facility focuses on the story of the first agricultural school in the Land of Israel, and its achievements in agriculture, education, defense, and absorption of new immigrants.

The event as intended to focus on connections and unity through the heritage displays at Mikve Israel, organized by the Minister's office.

At the event, which was subsidized by the office, singer Elai Botner and comedian Roy Bar-Natan performed A Maglan special forces unit took the stage and moved the participants by sharing his experiences during combat with Hamas and the connections and unity among the reservists who have been drafted for months.

Immediately after, when Minister Eliyahu was invited to speak, dozens of left-wing activists verbally attacked him, preventing him from speaking and shouting 'Shame' at him.

Anti-government activist Prof. Hagai Levin, who also serves as Chairman of the Public Health Physicians Association, was present at the event and tweeted: "The criminal Minister Amichai Eliyahu not only breaks into military bases but also into Mikve Israel. He tried to speak about politics at Elai Botner's performance. The audience shouted 'Shame' and 'Bring them all back now.'"