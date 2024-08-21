Ditza Or, the mother of hostage Avinatan Or, directly addressed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with an offer of her own.

"I propose you return 109 hostages and in exchange receive only five hostages," she said on Channel 12 News. She offered the children of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Chief of Staff, ISA director Ronen Bar, the Chief Military Prosecutor, and Nitzan Alon, in exchange for all of the hostages.

Or continued to list her reasons for her choices: "The first is the son of Mr. Herzi Halevi - a Chief of Staff who doesn't know how to win; the second is the son of [Yoav] Gallant - a Defense Minister who announced that we cannot win."

"The third is the son of Mrs. Yifat, the Chief Military Prosecutor, who does not know which side she is on; the fourth is the son of the ISA director who knew at 4 a.m. that an attack was beginning, and yet allowed the Supernova Festival to continue as usual, even though it was possible to save all the hundreds who were murdered and abducted there. The fifth is the son of Nitzan Alon."

Journalist Yair Cherki tweeted Tuesday night after the interview, "The things that were said are not part of the boundaries of the discourse we seek to allow. We didn't know she would say these things. We were surprised on live TV. Given that she is the mother of a hostage, we let her complete a sentence before stopping and firmly distancing ourselves from her remarks. Although we cannot judge her pain, in hindsight, it was appropriate to stop this discourse earlier."

Journalist Avri Gilad wrote: "Tonight, Cherki and I hosted Ditza Or, the mother of hostage Avinatan Or. She came to us after a long conversation with the Prime Minister. We wanted to know what she heard, what was said, what was promised. Ditza was already our guest in the past, and with us she is considered a pleasant, clear, reasoned interviewee. Before the program, Ditza told me she wanted two minutes to speak to Sinwar. She had an offer for him... and live on air, I allow her to address Sinwar, and then she made a terrible proposal. We were not prepared for such a twist in the interview. I could hardly believe what I was hearing."

"My first instinct as a host was to stop this talk. But then came the instinct not to stop or interfere with the words of bereaved parents and the parents of hostages. They have the autonomy to say almost anything that comes to their mind. Immediately after she finished this unwelcome idea, both Cherki and I distanced ourselves several times from the harsh comments, suggested she recant, expressed our displeasure, and regretted that such things were heard on our stage."

Keshet said: "We join the firm renunciations of the hosts Yair Cherki, Avri Gilad, and the three members of the panel Dedi Simchi, Ksenia Svetlova, and Abir Kara, and distance ourselves from the things that Ditza Or, the mother of the hostage Avinatan Or, chose to say on live broadcast tonight."