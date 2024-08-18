Israeli officials stated that the issue over the Philadelphi Corridor have been resolved in the ongoing ceasefire talks in Doha, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the sources, Israel has agreed to the American government's proposal for the corridor.

According to the sources, a goal was set to reach a breakthrough in the talks this week. Senior defense officials are scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to participate in another summit, where a "final" outline is expected to be presented.

Israel had insisted on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor in order to prevent Hamas smuggling through the Egyptian border that would allow the terrorist organization to rearm and threaten Israel again. Hamas has demanded that the IDF withdraw from the corridor so that it would be allowed to rearm as it has following past conflicts.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will arrive in Israel today and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior political officials.

Blinken will continue to exert pressure so that an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire can be announced this week.