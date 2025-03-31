Israel has submitted a counter-proposal to the Hamas terrorist, according to which Hamas will release 11 live hostages on the first day of the agreement, including American citizen Edan Alexander, and there will be a total of 40 days of ceasefire.

In addition, a senior Israeli official told the Haaretz newspaper that Israel is also demanding the release of 16 hostages. On the other hand, Hamas is offering a phased release in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire.

While Israel awaits Hamas's response, Ynet reported that the IDF is implementing a plan to expand Israel's security control in the Gaza Strip.

A security source stated that this operation would not require the mobilization of additional reserve forces beyond what was previously planned: "This is the peak of military pressure on Hamas, just before a broad ground incursion," said the source. "Hamas is suffering a significant blow here."

The source said that the aim of the operation is to pressure the release of the hostages in order to help US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff advance his proposal.

At the same time, Israel believes Iran is vulnerable and Jerusalem is working in coordination with the Trump administration on the issue of the Iranian terror axis.