פעילות כוחות צה"ל דובר צה"ל

IDF, Border Police, and ISA forces conducted a 12-hour counterterrorism operation on Wednesday in the villages of Tubas and Tammun and the Far'a Camp in the Jordan Valley.

During the operation, an Air Force aircraft conducted several airstrikes on the Tammun and Tubas, eliminating four armed terrorists.

תקיפת מחבלים מהאוויר בכפר טמון דובר צה"ל

The troops eliminated an additional senior wanted terrorist and exchanged fire with other terrorists. They located five M-16 and Carlo-style weapons and seized additional arms and explosives that were found in the area.

As part of the operations, the forces arrested three terrorists and took them for further processing by the security forces.

During the operation, a military "David" vehicle drove over an explosive device, as a result, two IDF soldiers were moderately wounded and two were lightly wounded. The soldiers were taken to the hospital for medical care and their families were notified.