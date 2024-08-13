On Tuesday evening at 7:00p.m., towards the end of the Tisha B'av fast, the people of Israel will unite at the Western Wall Plaza for prayer and a call for the unity of Israel.

Tisha B'av, the day which marks the destruction of both Holy Temples in Jerusalem thousands of years ago, today marks a day of reflection on baseless hatred, as well as prayer for the return of the hostages and for the well-being of the soldiers and the injured.

The prayer will be held in the presence of the rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbis, public figures, families of the hostages, and bereaved families.

In addition, the moving singing circles, which take place every year in the evening hours as the sun sets towards the end of the fast, will be broadcast. Thousands of Jews from all sectors come for a touching moment of comfort and yearning for redemption.

The prayer and singing will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation website and at dozens of locations in Israel and around the world.

At the end of the fast, drinks and light refreshments will be distributed at the Western Wall Plaza to those breaking the fast.

The preparations by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will continue until late at night (around 2:00a.m.) as crowds, led by rabbis, and Torah scholars, arrive for the mass Kiddush Levana ceremony held on the night after Tisha B'Av.

Private vehicles are not allowed to enter the Old City; arrival by public transportation only.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation requests that the public follow the instructions of the Israel Police and the ushers.