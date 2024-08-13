Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President and Dean of Yeshiva University, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to talk about the fast of Tisha B'Av.

“This isn't just about historic loss - it's personal,” he said. “Every Jew around the world knows a victim either of October 7th or its aftermath.”

Rabbi Berman said the fast has changed over the years: “We are not in a state of destruction, but of rebuilding. We are not waiting for the Redemption, we are bringing it about and making it happen.”

Rabbi Berman offered a few ideas how to make the redemption come about: “We sanctify God's name wherever we go by going out and being proud of our identity. That's how people like our students are able to make a real difference in our broader society.”

He also commented on two events that have recently brought Jews into the public eye in the USA - the passing of Senator Joe Lieberman and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress. “Senator Lieberman is a great example of what an American Jew who's proud of his tradition can do. Seeing the Prime Minister in Washington was a real moment for reflection, because we have heard a lot about all of the flak that Israel takes, but people should understand the encouragement and support that Israel has as well. When Republicans and Democrats stand for the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, that support strengthens Israel and the world.”

The speech was a moment of inspiration as well, he noted. “ We need to combat antisemitism and find the opportunities in which we can make our voices have impact and influence. May this be a time that we work together and build to the ultimate Redemption.”