V'Shamru was founded in the aftermath of the tragic Meron disaster, dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives and for the healing of the wounded. In their honor, V'Shamru embarked on a sacred mission to help Jewish families embrace keeping Shabbat across Israel and around the world, spreading the light of Shabbos, which is the source of all blessings.



Join the Shabbos revolution and witness miracles



Over the past two years, especially since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, V'Shamru has helped more than 40,000 families start observing Shabbos. This remarkable achievement is largely due to the distribution of Shabbos Kits, which include essential items such as a ceramic hot plate, electric kettle, kiddush cup, and Shabbos timers. These kits are designed to remove the practical barriers that often prevent families from fully embracing the holiness of Shabbos.



Become part of the Shabbos movement and see miracles unfold



The impact of these kits has been nothing short of miraculous. Families have reported profound changes—stories of healing, strengthened family bonds, and newfound financial stability. Survivors of the Simchat Torah massacre, soldiers on the front lines, and families reconnecting with their Jewish heritage are just some of the lives transformed through this initiative.

Step into the Shabbos revolution and experience miracles



In addition to these moving personal stories, V'Shamru has garnered the blessings and support of leading Rabbis, who see the organization's efforts as a significant contribution to hastening the Redemption. The organization’s approach has been praised for addressing the root cause of why many struggle with keeping Shabbat: the practical challenges. By providing solutions like Shabbos timers, night-lights, and Sabbath-compliant refrigerators, V'Shamru makes it easier for families to adopt and maintain Shabbos observance.



One notable story involves Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, who endorsed the idea that donating to V'Shamru could serve as atonement for Shabbat desecration, highlighting the spiritual significance of supporting the organization. Additionally, many donors have reported receiving blessings in their lives, such as couples who were blessed with children after contributing to the cause.

The work of V'Shamru extends across Israel, from Metula to Eilat, ensuring that even the most remote families can benefit. This extensive distribution effort is supported by dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly six days a week to deliver the Shabbos Kits.







Join us in the Shabbos revolution and watch miracles happen



Now, V'Shamru invites you to join this Shabbos Revolution. With a donation of $260, you can help fund a Shabbos Kit and enable another family to experience the beauty and sanctity of Shabbos. Your participation in this mission not only honors the memory of those lost in Meron but also brings blessings into your own life, in areas such as child-rearing, finding a suitable match, and achieving financial stability.





