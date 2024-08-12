EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday called for sanctions to be imposed on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“While the World pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians. Like Min. Smotrich’s sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda,” wrote Borrell in a post on social media site X.

“I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire,” he added.

Borrell’s comments come two days after White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby criticized Smotrich’s call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject a ceasefire and hostage release deal that would be an agreement of surrender to Hamas.

Kirby claimed that Smotrich’s view “would, in fact, sacrifice the lives of Israeli hostages, his own country, and American hostages as well, and flies in the face of the national superior interest of this critical stage of the war.”

Smotrich responded to Kirby’s comments on Saturday night, saying, "I respect the position of the US and thank it for its support of Israel in the face of regional threats, but I expect it to respect Israeli democracy and the position of Israel's citizens and politicians with regards to decisions which influence the State's security."

"Just as the US would reject international pressure to reach a deal which involves surrendering to Al-Qaeda and bin Laden, so, too, Israel will not surrender to international pressure which would lead to harming Israel's security," he added.