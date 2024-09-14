Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday blasted outgoing European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell over his anti-Israel actions.

In a post on X, Katz shared a photo in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is portrayed as an octopus, with Borrell next to Khamenei, holding an Iranian flag.

“In the same week that the US, Germany, France, and the UK imposed sanctions on Iran's aviation ties following missile supplies threatening Europe, the outgoing EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell is busy with hate campaigns against Israel,” Katz wrote.

“Instead of pushing for the EU to join the sanctions on Iran, Borrell supports establishing a Palestinian terror state controlled by Iran and the axis of evil against Israel, moderate Arab states, and Europe. This is Borrell's legacy – antisemitism and hatred towards Israel,” he added.

The post followed Borrell’s participation in a conference hosted by Spain which dealt with a “two-state solution” and which was attended by ministers from both Muslim and European nations.

Asked about Katz's comments on Friday, Borrell said that "accusing those who disagree with a government's position of antisemitism makes no sense."

"There have unfortunately been examples in history of what it means to be antisemitic, and I don't think we should play with big words that have had a tragic dimension in history," he added.

Borrell has been critical of Israel and most recently sought to promote a series of anti-Israel resolutions, including sanctions against ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel worked to thwart Borrell’s initiative, which ultimately did not pass as it did not have a majority.

In January, Borrell asserted that Israel had "created" and "financed" Hamas. Later, he repeated that claim when pressed about it by reporters.

Borrell previously condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, but also urged Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians from the war it is waging against Hamas.

In February, the EU foreign affairs chief urged allies of Israel -- primarily the United States -- to stop sending Israel weapons as "too many people" are being killed in Gaza.

