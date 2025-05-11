Josep Borrell, the European Union's former top diplomat, claimed that Israel is committing a "genocide" in Gaza, the Guardian reported.

“We’re facing the largest ethnic cleansing operation since the end of the second world war in order to create a splendid holiday destination once all the millions of tonnes of rubble have been cleared from Gaza and the Palestinians have died or gone away," Borrell claimed in a speech on Friday.

“Three times more explosive power has been dropped on Gaza than was used in the Hiroshima bomb,” he said. “And for months now, nothing has been getting into Gaza. Nothing: no water, no food, no electricity, no fuel, no medical services. That’s what Netanyau’s ministers have said and it’s what they’ve done.”

“We all know what’s going on there, and we’ve all heard the objectives stated by Netanyau’s ministers​, which are clear declarations of genocidal intent. Seldom have I heard the leader of a state so clearly outline a plan that fits the legal definition of genocide,” Borrell said.

Borrell, who stepped down as the EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in late November, was a fierce critic of Israel throughout his five-year term and became even more critical of the Jewish State in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

In January 2024, Borrell asserted that Israel had "created" and "financed" Hamas. Later, he repeated that claim when pressed about it by reporters.

In February 2024, Borrell urged allies of Israel -- primarily the United States -- to stop sending it weapons as "too many people" are being killed in Gaza.