With tension skyrocketing, soldiers have had an increased workload with intense military action taking place across the country. Reporters have noted that this came at a time when summer temperatures peaked, leaving soldiers to battle in 100-degree weather.

This sparked the recent surge in requests for air-conditioning units, allowing them to have a break from the oppressive August heat. The movement to send shipments to the IDF has gathered support under the Iranian threat, with the need proving to be critical in the current landscape.

Ron, an IDF soldier involved in the movement that has sent 300 air-conditioning units to the IDF to date, shared their main obstacles. They have 100 air-conditioning units but are missing the generators needed to power them. The entire organization runs on public donations, and sponsors are needed for 100 generators, at $720 each.

