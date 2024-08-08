פעילות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area.

Over the past day, the troops conducted targeted raids on military sites in the area, eliminated terrorists during close-quarters encounters, and dismantled terror infrastructure sites in the area, including a booby-trapped structure in the area of Tel al-Sultan.

Moreover, IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza.

During one of the activities, the troops struck and dismantled an observation post from which terrorists operated in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including a military structure from which terrorists fired at IDF troops, military infrastructure sites, armed terrorists, and a launch post in northern Gaza from which terrorists launched projectiles toward southern Israel a few days ago.