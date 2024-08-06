Historically, the month of Av was called so because 'Av' in Babylonian means fire, due to the scorching weather. The fire is now raging and burning on all fronts; fire also burned down the Temple. We are in one of the hottest months in the life of the State of Israel. For years we have known, and repressed, the inevitability of a flare-up of a regional war; and here it comes. Many are stressed since these are the days that are traditionally destined for calamity.

In Hebrew, 'Av' is an abbreviation of Abba [father], the source one's life. One of the principles by which the Torah is interpreted is a binyan Av, the establishment of a precedent or general rule to be extended to similar cases. The word 'Av' is also related to the word 'l'avot', meaning, to please. In this month, we want to touch the source of life, to connect to the great Av, - our Father in heaven.

One of the father's duties is to comfort. To give a sense of proportion to one’s children. Even when a fire is raging outside, parents protect and comfort. It is true that the days of the month of Av can tend towards calamity, but the Mashiach, the comforter, was also born on Tisha B'Av, the 9th of Av (Jerusalem Talmud, Brachot); this month also includes Tu B'Av, the 15th of Av.

You will see that when the fire breaks out, it will be much less terrible than you thought and will ultimately bring to salvation and love.

Have a good and comforting month.

The bad will pass

The good will prevail

With God's help.