Sirens warning of an infiltration of hostile aircraft, as well as the firing of rockets and missiles, were heard early Monday morning, around 2:00 a.m., in a number of towns in the Galilee.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council said following the sirens that several interceptions had been carried out and that fires had broken out in open areas in several places in the area.

It was later reported that a UAV hit a building in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, located in the Hula Valley.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Following the sirens that sounded over the past hour in the upper Galilee, numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon. Multiple interceptors were launched toward the targets and a fall was identified adjacent to Ayelet HaShahar.”

“As a result of the attack in the area, an IDF officer and soldier were moderately injured and have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified,” the statement added.

Israel Fire Services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that was ignited in the area as a result of the attack.

In addition, the IDF said, “following the sirens that sounded over the past hour in the areas of Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Giladi, it was determined to be a false identification.”

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for firing on the north, and stated that it launched a "swarm of drones" towards Ayelet HaShahar, reported the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

On Sunday afternoon, a rocket hit a factory in the Kiryat Shmona industrial zone. No siren was sounded before the rocket hit.

Two rockets were identified entering Israel from Lebanon, one of which hit the factory and the other which landed in an open area, causing a fire. No injuries were reported.

Later, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a Hezbollah terrorist was identified entering a military structure in the area of Houla.

Shortly afterward, the IAF struck the structure in which the terrorist was operating.

Earlier, said the IDF, soldiers identified a terrorist in the area of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist. Furthermore, Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab.