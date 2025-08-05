An amusing mix-up occurred on Tuesday on the Lebanese news channel LBCI.

During a broadcast reporting on senior Israeli security officials, the channel mistakenly aired a photo of Israeli actor Itzik Cohen instead of that of Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

The screen showed Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister Ron Dermer, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir — and, surprisingly, alongside them was the familiar face of actor Itzik Cohen, with a caption intended for the military official.

The mistake did not go unnoticed by Israeli viewers, who quickly shared a screenshot on social media, sparking considerable amusement.

Nurit Yohanan, Palestinian and Arab world correspondent for The Times of Israel, wrote: “It’s like LBCI knows they need to lift our mood a bit because current news is such a downer.”