A rocket hit a factory in the Kiryat Shmona industrial zone on Sunday and no siren was sounded.

Two rockets were identified entering Israel from Lebanon, one hit the factory and the other landed in an open area causing a fire. No injuries were reported. Four firefighting crews are working to gain control of the blaze.

On Saturday numerous projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the upper and western Galilee areas. A hit was identified in the Avivim area. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire alongside additional targets to remove threats.

Earlier on Saturday, the IAF eliminated the terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali, a significant terrorist on the Hezbollah Southern Front, in the area of Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.

Abed Ali was involved in the terror activity of the Southern Front, planning and carrying out various terror activities.

The IDF stated that Abed Ali's elimination "represents a significant blow to the capabilities of the Southern Front and to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area."