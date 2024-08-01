After Iran’s Supreme Leader ordered a direct strike against Israel, Israel has been on high alert for significant military threats. Iran is considering partnering with their proxies in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. In response to the threat, Israel's security and first responders are preparing for significant attacks.

Rabbi Meir Barel, Commander of Special Operations at ZAKA360 has announced that they are preparing 400 first responders to be ready for immediate action. ZAKA360 works together with the military to locate and identify the bodies of victims, giving them burial according to Jewish Law.

They are working to equip them with security gear, allowing them to respond even under fire, and secure bodies to avoid them from falling into enemy hands. In a recent video statement, Barel shared that he’s determined to prevent an occurrence similar to October 7th, when their volunteers weren’t fully equipped. Hundreds of bodies waited weeks for burial, causing intense pain to the families.

However, full security gear for each volunteer reaches $1,000, and ZAKA360 lacks the funds to purchase them. Meanwhile, volunteers are facing terror threats severely underequipped, and a fund has been opened to purchase critically needed gear for 400 volunteers.

Rabbi Meir Barel shared, “Please help us ensure that Israel's first responders are fully equipped. Every volunteer equipped prevents the agony of families as they wait until their loved ones' bodies are located and receive kosher burial.”

SPONSOR SECURITY GEAR FOR ISRAEL’S FIRST RESPONDERS