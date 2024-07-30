The Knesset will summon US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew to provide answers for why the US government recently sanctioned Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria, and Israeli organizations, Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday morning.

The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee will hold a meeting next week to discuss the sanctions imposed by foreign countries on Israeli citizens. To this end, the Committee will summon Ambassador Lew to provide explanations for his government's decision on the matter.

In addition, the Japanese and European Union ambassadors will also be summoned, since European countries and Japan have imposed similar sanctions on Israeli citizens and organizations.

This is the first time the Knesset and the Israeli authorities are initiating a public process on the matter.

The Knesset cannot force the foreign ambassadors to come to the hearing.