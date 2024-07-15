The European Union on Monday joined the growing wave of international sanctions against right-wing individuals and organizations in Israel by announcing sanctions on five individuals and three entities in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

The sanctions will be imposed on the Tzav 9 organization, which organizes protests against the delivery of aid to Gaza while 120 Israeli hostages are held in the Strip.

The sanctions also target right-wing activists Baruch Marzel, Bentzi Gopstein, and Issachar Manne, who are all from Hebron or Kiryat Arba, Tzvi Bar Yosef and his farm, and Moshe Sharvit and his farm.

Gopstein responded to the report by telling Arutz Sheva, "After the Americans and the French, the European Union also imposes personal sanctions, but I have one thing to say to them - no one will break us."

On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced the imposition of sanctions on Tzav 9 and other Jewish individuals and entities in Judea and Samaria.

In April, the EU announced the imposition of sanctions on Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, as well as the Lehava organization and the 'Hilltop Youth.'