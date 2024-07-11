The US State Department on Thursday announced that it is imposing sanctions on multiple Israeli individuals and entities "for being involved in violence or threats of violence targeting civilians, seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, or actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of the West Bank; or being owned or controlled by an individual designated under this order." In addition, the leaders of Tzav 9, the organization that protests against the provision of aid into Gaza while Israeli civilians continue to be held hostages, were targeted in the new round of sanctions.

Sanctions were announced against Isachar Manne, who is accused of "being a foreign person who is responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in an act of violence or threat of violence targeting civilians, affecting the West Bank; and pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B)(4) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, affecting the West Bank."

The Manne Farm outpost was also targeted for "being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, MANNE; and pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B)(4) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, affecting the West Bank."

The announcement states that Manne "founded and established Manne Farm Outpost in the South Hebron Hills in 2020 after seizing 150 hectares of land, this number has nearly doubled. Manne Farm Outpost was established on pastureland belonging to the Palestinian community, and settlers from this outpost regularly attack community shepherds and prevent their access to pastureland through acts of violence.

The Lehava organization was also slapped with sanctions "for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Ben Zion Gopstein, a person whose property and interests in property is blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115; pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14115 for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, any of the following actions — including directing, enacting, implementing, enforcing, or failing to enforce policies — that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the West Bank, and; pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B)(1) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in an act of violence or threat of violence targeting civilians, affecting the West Bank."

"Lehava is a nonprofit organization whose Hebrew name translates to “flame” but is an acronym for “preventing assimilation in the Holy Land.” Lehaa has grown into the largest violent extremist organization in Israel, with chapters in every city and more than 10,000 registered members. LEHAVA’s members have engaged in acts of violence against Palestinians, affecting the West Bank," the State Department claimed.

The Meitarim Farm was targeted "for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Yinon Levi, a person whose property and interests in property is blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115 and pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B)(4) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, affecting the West Bank.

The announcement claimed that "Meitarim Farm is expanding into plots of land and dispossessing the areas from local Palestinian families through activities aimed at expelling residents. YINON LEVI is responsible for the daily operations of MEITARIM FARM and the actions of his employees in the surrounding area."

The Hamahoch Farm was targeted "for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Neriya Ben Pazi, a person whose property and interests in property is blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115."

Neriya's Farm is being designated "for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Neriya Ben Pazi, a person whose property and interests in property is blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115 and pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B)(4) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, affecting the West Bank."

The announcement claimed that Neriya's Farm "was established adjacent to the lands of the Palestinian village of Taybeh, taking up hundreds of acres of land and preventing Palestinian farmers from using their fields. Settlers from Neriya's Farm have prevented access to pasturage and water sources, destroyed crops, approached houses and threatened Palestinian residents, and disturbed the peace in the area. Hamahoch Farm was established by Neriya Ben Pazi and other violent settler activists around 2023."

Individuals Reut Ben Haim and Aviad Shlomo Sarid were targeted by sanctions "for being or having been leaders or officials of U.S.-designated Tzav 9, an entity that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, actions—including directing, enacting, implementing, enforcing, or failing to enforce policies—that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the West Bank, relating to their tenure."

"Ben Haim and Sarid are leaders and co-founders of Tzav 9. Tzav 9 is a violent extremist organization that opposes aid being sent to Gaza and has previously blocked humanitarian aid convoys travelling towards the Gaza strip. Ben Haim is also a chairperson of Tzav 9 and Sarid is responsible for volunteer coordination and building new departments within the movement."

The State Department added, "As a result of today’s action, and in accordance with E.O. 14115, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)."

"Additionally, all individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Additionally, the entry of designated individuals into the United States is suspended pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8693."