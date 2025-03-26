The United States has imposed sanctions on three Iranian intelligence officers for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of former FBI Special Agent Robert Levinson, the US Treasury and State Departments announced in press releases on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The sanctions target Reza Amiri Moghadam, Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, and Taqi Daneshvar, all officials from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. These measures are the latest step taken in connection with Levinson’s disappearance, which Washington believes resulted from his abduction in Iran, where he later died in captivity.

As a consequence of the sanctions, any assets of the individuals within US jurisdiction are to be blocked, and Americans are generally prohibited from engaging with them. Additionally, foreign persons could face blacklisting if they conduct business with the sanctioned officers.

"Iran’s treatment of Mr. Levinson remains a blight on Iran’s already grim record of human rights abuse," stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "The Department of the Treasury will continue to work with US government partners to identify those responsible and shine a light on their abhorrent behavior."

Levinson vanished in Iran in 2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission. Iran initially insisted that Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further information about him, but it acknowledged for the first time in November of 2019 it has an open case before its Revolutionary Court regarding Levinson.

In 2020, Levinson’s family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials. Iran denied that and said the former FBI agent had left the country “years ago.”

According to the US Treasury Department, the three individuals sanctioned on Tuesday played a key role in Levinson's abduction, detention, likely death, and the subsequent cover-up of Iran's involvement.