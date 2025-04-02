The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has called on the U.S. administration to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, similar to those applied in February to members of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Albanese is scheduled to speak at a forum hosted by the University of Chicago on April 21 titled “Grappling with Genocide” alongside several other panelists who have also been accused on antisemitism in the past.

“Francesca Albanese has become arguably the most dominant, official, and professional voice for antisemitism and obsessive hatred for the Jewish state on the world stage,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman. “She is becoming persona non grata globally, and it is unconscionable that a purveyor of racist and antisemitic hate should be welcomed in America.”

“Albanese has an official title which she believes confers on her immunity and impunity to spread her hate, so a clear message through personal sanctions needs to be placed on her which send the clear message that there are implications for her despicable actions,” Roytman added.

Last year, CAM urged Albanese’s firing following an X post in which she likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Her litany of public expressions of antisemitism date as far back to 2014, when commenting on Israel’s Operation Protective Edge against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip she asserted, “America and Europe, one of them subjugated by the Jewish Lobby, and the other by the sense of guilt about the Holocaust, remain on the sidelines.”

As a result of statements like these, Albanese has been disinvited from many recent speaking events, including last month at the Free University of Berlin and the Dutch Parliament.

Furthermore, CAM joins other prominent voices from around the world calling on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) not to renew Albanese’s mandate. Her three-year term is set to conclude this week, and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will vote on its renewal on April 4.