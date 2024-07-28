אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Pinchas, the posuk says: "Only through a lottery shall the Land be divided ... according to the names of their fathers' tribes."
Question
Why did the Torah require the division of the Land of Israel to be done specifically by a lottery?
Answer
God, who created the world, recognized which tribe is a match for a given portion of the Land. The tribal division by lottery indicates that this essential connection is God given and above human understanding.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Sefer Vayikra, the posuk states: "I will devastate the Land, so that your enemies who come to live there will be appalled by it."
Question
How does the Ramban learn that this is a blessing and not a curse?
Answer
Not only will our enemies be unable to settle the Land, but the Land herself will despise them.