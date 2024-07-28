We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Pinchas

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Pinchas, the posuk says: "Only through a lottery shall the Land be divided ... according to the names of their fathers' tribes."



Question

Why did the Torah require the division of the Land of Israel to be done specifically by a lottery?



Answer

God, who created the world, recognized which tribe is a match for a given portion of the Land. The tribal division by lottery indicates that this essential connection is God given and above human understanding.

Series Ramban:Sefer Vayikra Perek 26 Posuk 16

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon