Palestine: A Leftist’s Dream

The modern left wing of the democratic sphere are the most vicious supporters of Palestine and Hamas that anyone could ask for. This is strange; why would a movement that drives to separate church and state while providing equal rights and freedom of religion endorse a tin-pot dictatorship built on radical Islam as government, the murder of every infidel they can get their hands on, rape, torture and terrorism?

The answer is that Palestine represents the leftists’ dream, or guilty pleasure; it is the perfect country for them. Nothing feels better than righteous indignation, and they have carefully cultivated an image of Palestine for themselves that is practically a wellspring of that intoxicating self-righteous anger.

Here you have a territory that has hardly ever had election fraud - because its citizens overwhelmingly endorsed Hamas, who once taking power were never contested in any election; an area they believe never had a colonialist past- though clear thinkers might question how Muslim Arabs got from the Arabian Peninsula to the coast of Israel, or in fact clear across north Africa all the way to Spain. This is also an area that has never had police crackdowns on gay rights or feminist protestors, because their own families would probably stone them to death before they got that far.

Campus liberals are so swift to go up in arms for Palestine, to cheer for terrorists to murder more Israeli citizens, because there is no identity to Palestine for them except for what they are told - talk of ‘heroic resistance’ and ‘innocent martyrs’. There is no reality to the situation in their eyes, just a sort of Platonic ideal of oppressed and oppressor.

Therefore, no matter how many people- not even Israeli soldiers, not even citizens, not even Jews, not even visiting tourists from another country - no matter how many of them Hamas soldiers film themselves slaughtering, there will be no rethinking.

Palestinians, as seen through the deeply rose-tinted glasses of the left, are utterly innocent by nature, and can never do any wrong, whereas an Israeli putting a metal can in the garbage instead of recycling practically constitutes genocide.

What is the proper reaction to clear the air of this absurd delusion? Will they only realize who they have been supporting when Islamist radicals begin to lobby against religious freedom for infidels across the democratic sphere? Likely not even then; the left-wing lobby will probably be the first to defend them with calls for accepting diverse values.

This distorting mirror over Palestinian Arabs must be broken into the smallest shards. There would be no such love affair with Hamas and their supporters if leftists had to confront how their idol-state came to be: a fragment of a collapsed Islamic Ottoman Empire, which itself was built over the land of the Jews at a time when they were too dispersed to oppose this conquest.

The Arabs on Israel’s coast did not live in Israel from time immemorial and then come into being as the pitiful victims of “colonialist violence”. They came there with the Islamic conquests, jihadis for a faith invented some half a millennia after Jews had thrived in their own land for centuries and then were barred from it following the Bar Kochba revolt against Rome.

This is not a population of oppressed saints, but of murderous conquistadors who still consider their mission to subjugate the globe to Islam incomplete - and intend to change that…though you’ll never hear that from their keffiyeh-draped supporters across Western cities.