A Swedish Member of the Parliament for the Left, Lorena Delgado Varas, in a repost since deleted, shared what has been called an antisemitic image of a dark shadowy hand controlling an American hand with strings, controlling images of toy soldiers with various flags including Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK and Canada. The caption underneath the image reads that ‘The Zionist Jews control the world…’ followed by a diatribe about intimidation.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) said in response, "The image mimics the worst vestiges of nazi propaganda which frequently used illustrations of a Jewish hand, or tentacles, controlling the world."

In a statement today (Tuesday), David Lega, EJA head of advocacy and a former Swedish MEP, called on the Leader of the Swedish Left, Nooshi Dadgostar to compel Delgado Varas to apologize for sharing the antisemitic imagery. If the MP won’t apologize, she should be expelled, Lega said.

“This stomach-turning image is straight out of the Nazi playbook. That a Swedish member of parliament reposted it is extremely alarming and disturbing. We are well used to disgusting imagery and content that exist in social media sewers, but for a public representative to publicly endorse such imagery, even if just for a short period, is beyond the pale,” Lega said.

“This is not just a repost, it is pure antisemitism. It is spreading a classic hate image with Nazi roots," he said.

In a communication to Swedish Left leader Nooshi Dadgostar, Lega called on her to extract a public apology from her MP. “If the MP refuses, she should be expelled,” concluded Lega.