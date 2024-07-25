תיעוד: כוחות צה"ל פועלים לחילוץ גופות החטופים מעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF published this evening new footage from the operation in which the bodies of five Israeli hostages were recovered.

Yesterday (Wednesday), in a joint operation of the Commando Brigade Combat Team, the Egoz Unit and the Yahalom Unit with Israel Security Agency (ISA) field analysts and coordinators, the murdered hostage Maya Goren and the fallen soldiers held captive, Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski, were rescued.

In recent weeks, an IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostage Headquarters and ISA intelligence team carried out intensive intelligence research and interrogations of apprehended suspects to identify the location of the hostages in the Khan Yunis area. The hostages were being held below an area that was previously designated as a Humanitarian Area by the IDF, an area for Gazan civilians to move away from the battlefield and receive humanitarian aid and shelter.

Following the precise intelligence information, the forces located an underground tunnel shaft, leading to a tunnel approximately 200 meters (650 feet) in length and 20 meters (65 feet) deep with several rooms where the hostages were located.

The IDF stated, "This is a further example of how Hamas cynically exploited the Humanitarian Area and used it to hold captive Israelis killed and abducted on October 7th."

