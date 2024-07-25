Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar met on Wednesday with the heads of the local authorities in the “Ramat David” Air Force Base along with additional commanders from the IAF and the Northern Command.

As part of the meeting, a discussion was held with the heads of the local authorities in which the main points of the operational situational assessment were presented, an overview of the IAF's activities in the war was given, and a visit to an operational squadron and a tour of Kiryat Shmona were conducted. The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force emphasized the responsibility that the IAF has in the task of defending the North.

"We are ready for war. There is full responsibility on the Israeli Air Force to implement all the operational plans. And there will be a knockout punch as lethal as possible, against an enemy we are familiar with, and there will be surprises," Bar told the local leaders.

"Who was the target of the strike against the Houthis? It was aimed at the entire Middle East, both at Nasrallah and Iran," the commander declared.

"And on this topic, I'll tell you that throughout the entire war we have maintained and are maintaining an ability that if a war breaks out in the North and with Iran, we will rise to the occasion. Nine months and we are 'all in', never letting down our guard, as we understand the righteousness. And I leave here after the conversation with you strengthened, we are prepared," he added.