For the first time, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad attempted to launch rockets at Israel from Tulkarm and failed.

The head of the Palestinian desk at Kan News, Elior Levi, reported that an attempted launch occurred several days ago on a hill in the Tulkarm area that overlooks Israeli territory.

The IDF on Tuesday afternoon confirmed earlier reports that Ashraf Nafa, the head of Hamas' military branch in Tulkarm, was eliminated in a joint IDF, ISA, and Israeli Border Police counterterrorism operation in the. Ashraf was responsible for manufacturing and embedding explosives intended to attack IDF soldiers, as well as recruiting new operatives into the Hamas organization.

According to the IDF, the soldiers struck a number of armed terrorists in exchanges of fire and dismantled numerous explosives that had been planted underneath the roads.

During the operation, an IAF drone struck several terrorists from various terror organizations in the Tulkarmm area. Among those struck were terrorists who were involved in the planning and carrying out of attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from the Tulkarem area.

Furthermore, the terrorist Muhammad Awad was eliminated during the operation. Muhammad was a terrorist in the area of Tulkarem, where he was actively involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers. In addition, he raised terror funds to support the battalion's activity in the area, and procured weaponry for the battalion."