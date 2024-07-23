I24News Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli explained on Tuesday Hamas and Fatah's interest in agreeing to create a unity government to rule Gaza after the war.

"They're throwing a rope to Hamas and telling it 'Before you're erased, concede and bring Abu Mazen (PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas) in to rule the Gaza Strip.' To Abu Mazen they say, 'Don't wait for Hamas to be erased,' there will be a unity government. Anyways, as far as the agreement, it's very limited, we've seen things like this in the past," Yehezkeli explained in an interview with radio 103FM.

He mentioned the difficult history between the two organizations. "The bad blood between Fatah and Hamas is not simple. Abu Mazen understands that he's going to the boss in the Gaza Strip. This deal was formed with the Chinese to be a lifeline for Hamas.

"It may be that Hamas is on its knees and in such a bad and terrible state near the end that it's ready to accept any deal. It doesn't have a chance since these factions fight among themselves, they themselves are enemies and enemies don't join together for such interests. If Abu Mazen waits, he will get the Gaza Strip even without a provisional government," he added.

According to him, "A Fatah member said 'What's our interest to go for such a thing? Why should we give Hamas a lifeline?' Not only will a Hamas government with Abu Mazen in the Gaza Strip not happen, but they see Abu Mazen as a conquerer. There's no chance of this happening since Abu Mazen wants Hamas to be erased."