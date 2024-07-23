Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday morning announced that the Palestinian Arab factions have agreed to create a unity government which would rule Gaza on "the day after" the war.

According to Wang, 14 Arab factions participated in the talks held recently in Beijing, and Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration regarding the "end of the division and the strengthening of Palestinian unity," which they called, "the Beijing Declaration."

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas official abroad, spoke at the signing, saying that his terror group will invest great efforts into "bringing about an end to the Israeli aggression."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to these reports, saying, "Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement in China for joint control of Gaza after the war."

"Instead of rejecting terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing his true face. In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas's rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar. Israel's security will remain solely in Israel's hands."

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad terror group claimed that the reports regarding a reconciliatory meeting were not completely accurate.

Since the October 7 massacre, China has been critical of Israel, calling many times for Israel to cease its attacks on Gaza in order to prevent a "humanitarian disaster." China has also refrained from condemning the massacre itself, positioning itself alongside Russia and against Israel in the United Nations Security Council.

An Arab official told Kan News that one of the points of contention is the matter of the Palestinian Authority and in what composition it will rule Gaza. While Egypt and Jordan support the current composition, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would like to see a significant reform in the Palestinian Authority.

Another point under discussion is the role of Hamas in Gaza's government after the war. According to the Arab official, Qatar, which is the country with the closest ties to Hamas, will not rush to forgo its position in Gaza. However, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would like to see Hamas completely eliminated.