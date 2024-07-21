Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Sunday to reports that the Biden administration is considering sanctions against him and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"On a personal level, I am no different than Reut Ben-Chaim or any other settler who was subject to the draconian and undemocratic American sanctions. This is an abysmal decision that comes from the internal political needs of those who supposedly lead the world's largest democracy and use undemocratic means against the valiant partner which is the only democracy in the Middle East," Smotrich stated.

"I love my nation and land, and am proud of the privilege and obligation to serve them, to strengthen our holding of the homeland in Judea and Samaria, and to prevent the foundation of a terror state that will threaten the existence of the State of Israel, and I am willing to pay the price for that. In the face of the dedication of hundreds of thousands of IDF soldiers, enlisted and reserve, who sacrifice their lives for Israel's existence and security, in the face of the heroism of their parents and the determination of their families, and in the face of the faith that this great nation has displayed since the war began, the American and European sanctions are only temporary," he added.

Smotrich continued: "On a national level, imposing sanctions on an elected official and a senior cabinet minister because of his stately and democratic work, with the authorization, permission, and sent by his voters, constitutes a critical attack on Israel's sovereignty and the relations between the countries, and there will be consequences in many fields. I spoke about this with the Prime Minister and the matter will be unequivocally clarified."

He concluded: "The State of Israel can not ignore this, not with our greatest ally, and not with the Palestinian Authority which has caused this as part of its legal and international battle against the State of Israel. Am Israel Chai, and with G-d's help, we will win."

Axios reported on Saturday quoting three US officials, that the Biden administration is weighing sanctions against the two ministers, who are seen by the administration as responsible for the unrest and security situation in Judea and Samaria.