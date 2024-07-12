We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Chukat

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.



Question

Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?



Answer

Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.

Midrash:Tanna d’Vei Eliyahu Rabba, 28;

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy