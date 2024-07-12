אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.
Question
Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?
Answer
Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
“Be glad for Jerusalem and rejoice over her ... all who mourn over her.”
Question
Why is it that whoever does not mourn Jerusalem does not see her joy?
Answers
1. Chatam Sofer explains that one cannot be consoled for a person who is alive. Similarly, since the heavenly Jerusalem and the heavenly Beit HaMikdash exist, the loss is only on earth. Therefore, we continue to mourn.
2. Rabbi Levi Yitzḥak of Berditchev explains that one for whom Jerusalem is genuinely lacking, who sincerely anticipates her being rebuilt, is able to perceive the subtle signs of light within the darkness that indicate the arrival of redemption.