We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Chukat

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.



Question

Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?



Answer

Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Midrash:Tanna d’Vei Eliyahu Rabba, 28;

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

“Be glad for Jerusalem and rejoice over her ... all who mourn over her.”



Question

Why is it that whoever does not mourn Jerusalem does not see her joy?



Answers

1. Chatam Sofer explains that one cannot be consoled for a person who is alive. Similarly, since the heavenly Jerusalem and the heavenly Beit HaMikdash exist, the loss is only on earth. Therefore, we continue to mourn.



2. Rabbi Levi Yitzḥak of Berditchev explains that one for whom Jerusalem is genuinely lacking, who sincerely anticipates her being rebuilt, is able to perceive the subtle signs of light within the darkness that indicate the arrival of redemption.