A survey conducted by the European Union’s Fundamental Rights Agency of 8,000 self-identified Jews from thirteen EU countries: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain and Sweden, as reported by the Times of Israel, found that 96 percent of respondents said they had encountered antisemitism in their daily lives even before the ongoing war in Gaza.

Agency director Sirpa Rautio says that Europe’s Jewish community is facing a “rising tide of antisemitism,” with the conflict in the Middle East “eroding” progress made in the fight against it and the surge in antisemitism jeopardizing the success of the EU’s first-ever strategy for combating the problem.

Some 37% of respondents said they were harassed over the past year with 4% saying they had experienced antisemitic physical attacks in during that time, double the number recorded in 2018, the last time the agency held a survey.

Most respondents said they worry for their own (53%) and their family’s (60%) safety and security.

A vast majority of Jews (80%) said they feel antisemitism has worsened in recent years. The most common “stereotypes” accused Jews of “holding power and control over finance, media, politics or economy.”

76% of respondents reported that they had hid their Jewish identity “at least occasionally,” and 34% avoided Jewish events or sites “because they do not feel safe.” 74% of Jews felt that the Gaza conflict had affected their sense of security, the highest rate among the countries surveyed.

Many reported encountering denial of Israel’s right to exist as a state and 75% felt that people hold them responsible for the Israeli government’s actions because they are Jewish.

The Fundamental Rights Agency report relied on information collected from 12 Jewish organizations in 2024, and the agency’s consultation with national and European Jewish umbrella organizations in early 2024 “shows a dramatic surge in antisemitic attacks,” Fundamental Right Agency director Rautio said, warning that “Jews are more frightened than ever before.”