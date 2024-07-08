The Galilee Medical Center stated that there has been a significant improvement in the condition of Natan Avni, who was seriously injured in the attack in Karmiel last week. His condition is now classified as light.

Avni eliminated the terrorist who committed the attack.

Three people were wounded in the stabbing attack at the Hutzot Karmiel mall on Wednesday. One of the victims, IDF soldier Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, aged 19 from Nahariya, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims were seriously and moderately wounded, respectively.

The terrorist has been identified as an Arab-Israeli from Nafeh. The Northern District police commander has ordered the arrest of all of the terrorist's family members.