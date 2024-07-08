Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’ military arm, the Al-Qassam Brigades, published a video in which he addressed the families of the hostages, the Israeli public, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the defense establishment.

"Our message to the enemy public and to the families of the Zionist soldiers in Gaza and to the families of the enemy's captives. It is already known to you and the entire world that the absolute victory that Netanyahu is talking about is his personal victory in removing his opponents and staying in power for the sacrifice of your children. What keeps Netanyahu busy is pleasing the criminals of his terrorist government," said Abu Obaida.

He added, "Therefore, the fate of your children has become a game in the hands of your Prime Minister and his crazy ministers who are preoccupied with destruction and murder. Everything Netanyahu is doing is an attempt to escape from the truth and the failure that will haunt him for the rest of his life."

Commenting on the October 7 attack, Abu Obaida said, "What was recently revealed among the enemy from documents about the horrific failure on October 7 is a light thing compared to what will be revealed at the right time, with the help of Allah. The documents will be more serious and difficult. They will show how we managed to carry out a complex strategic deception of the Shin Bet, as well as the enemy's security apparatus, for years."