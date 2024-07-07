Over the past week, soldiers from the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit have been operating in the Shejaiya area.

The soldiers have been locating large quantities of weapons, destroying dozens of booby-trapped buildings, and eliminating terrorist cells in close-quarters encounters.

In one of the operations, the soldiers encountered an armed terrorist cell and in a close-quarters battle, they eliminated several terrorists.

Later, using a drone, the Paratroopers identified a number of terrorists and eliminated them using both tank fire and close-range fire. During the encounters, seven armed terrorists were eliminated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

