For the first time, the IDF has confirmed a recent report that since the beginning of the war, soldiers have had to personally acquire tens of thousands of pieces of equipment for themselves instead of being issued them by the IDF.

According to Channel 12 News, combat units in both the north and south have reported that basic tactical equipment has been found to be in short supply, including items such as ballistic vests, helmets, and weapon accessories, reducing combat effectiveness and exposing unequipped soldiers to danger.

Many soldiers also reported receiving equipment that was broken, outdated, or worn out. Soldiers claimed that in some cases, the details of which are still forbidden for publication, only soldiers who could afford modern equipment survived.

Attempts to provide the missing equipment by friends, family, and foreign donors were reported to have been prevented by a series of regulatory restrictions, making it difficult for combat units to receive critical equipment such as modern ballistic vests, sights, helmets, fireproof armor suits, monitors and plasma screens.

The IDF has now admitted for the first time that there is indeed a shortage of equipment and that there are indeed flaws in its quality, and that the IDF intends to address these issues. "In view of the wide mobilization, at the opening of the campaign, IDF personnel purchased tens of thousands of protective items which served the troops."